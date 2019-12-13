Gal Gadot on why Wonder Woman will not carry weapons in the upcoming sequel

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The DC Comics character carried a sword in the first blockbuster but in Wonder Woman 1984, she is seen fighting with her Lasso of Truth, Magical Bracelets and her Royal Tiara. 

Gal admits the decision was made to ditch the rest of her armoury because they are overtly "aggressive".

She said: "Wonder Woman does not carry a weapon. We had an intention to let go of the sword, because there's something very aggressive with a sword. If you have a sword, it means you need to use it. So we wanted to give that up."

The 34-year-old actress also explained why the titular hero Diana Prince has ditched her shield, suggesting that the character has the "skills" to operate without the need for these types of weapons.

Gal explained: "We didn't feel the shield was necessary either. She's a goddess, she can fight, she's super strong, and she has the skills. So no, she has the gauntlets. She has the lasso. She has her tiara and that's about it."

Gal reprises the titular role in the film, which will be released next year and see Wonder Woman up against villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

Patty Jenkins returns to direct the film and was keen to capture the 1980s setting.

She explained: "I want it to feel like you're seeing a movie in the '80s so we did almost all of our own stunts, our fights practically.

"We have some of the most extensive, incredible wire work that nobody's ever done before because no one has ever tried.

"It was a lot of work and we've tried to make it our own with new fresh things that were never done before ... And there's something about our anticipation to share it with the world because it's been a long, incredible journey for us."

More about
celebrities actress movies Wonder Woman DCEU

TRENDING

Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

SERVICES