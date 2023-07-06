‘Game over, good luck’: Hong Ling angry after Nick Teo sends her flying into lagoon

What happens when the love of your life encourages you to try a water activity, which ends with you face-planting into the water?

For local actress Hong Ling, her response was to make a hilarious Instagram post.

On Monday (July 3), the 28-year-old shared a clip where she tried out blobbing with her fiance, local actor Nick Teo, at Treasure Bay Bintan, where they were vacationing recently.

Blobbing is an outdoor water activity where a participant (also known as the blobber) sits on one end of a partially inflated air bag (the blob) and gets launched into the water when another participant jumps from a platform to the blob on the other end.

The clip begins with Nick jumping off a platform while Hong Ling is seated on the other end of the blob.

As the 34-year-old lands on his back, Hong Ling is thrown legs flailing into the air to quite a height, before landing — face first — into the water.

The background music goes: "Dumb ways to die, so many dumb ways to die".

"Had a smack on my face and got angry at Nick Teo for trying to persuade me to try," Hong Ling wrote on her Instagram post, with a grinning face and a sweating emoji.

Nick commented on her post with a cry-laughing emoji: "I can't stop watching this. Is this a dancing move or a fighting stance?"

Besides netizens commenting that the couple is "cute" and that they were playing the clip on repeat, Hong Ling's post also attracted many amusing comments, such as an exchange between actor Romeo Tan and Nick on the latter's new sleeping arrangements.

Romeo wrote: "Game over Nick, good luck!"

Nick replied that he didn't want to go back to his and Hong Ling's place, even at 5am, to which Romeo replied that the former can use his guest room.

Nick continued: "Can I go over now? The floor [hasn't been good] to sleep on for the past few days."

Actress Cynthia Koh wrote that Nick looked "very happy" when he jumped from the platform.

Hong Ling replied jokingly that Nick was "gloating".

Another netizen asked Nick if he let Hong Ling do it back to him or he would have to "kneel on durian shells" when he returned home.

Nick replied: "No, she was very scared after this."

Nick also posted about their trip on his Instagram account, where Hong Ling commented: "I nearly died because you wanted to make me fly."

"Oops, but it was fun right?" he replied.

