Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt appears in court for sexually explicit conversations online with a minor

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has appeared in court after being charged with having sexually explicit conversations online with a minor.

The 51-year-old actor was in court in Los Angeles on Monday (Dec 4) with his long-time girlfriend, actress Mercy Malick, and is set to face a preliminary court hearing in his case on Dec 18 which was ordered by LA Superior Court Judge Kim Nguyen.

Joseph, who is free on US$5,000 (S$6,700) bail, was arrested in April 2022 by police who showed up at his home with a search warrant.

LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force first started looking into the actor after a tip about his alleged online activities and the star was charged with "contact with a minor for sexual offence" and felony possession of an assault weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges at the time and was released on bail, but was banned from unsupervised time with minors, possessing pornography and using social media except for work purposes.

Joseph said on X in a denial of the allegations against him: "I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me."

"They are 100 per cent categorically wrong and reckless."

"I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release."

"I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this."

"I look forward to clearing my good name."

"Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media."

Joseph played Thenn Warg on Game of Thrones and played The Albino on the Banshee show and had a part in Teen Wolf, while his movie credits include Thor.

