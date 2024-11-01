Game of Thrones movie reportedly in early development

A Game of Thrones movie is in the works.

Warner Bros. have reportedly been quietly developing at least one film set in the fantasy universe created by author George R.R. Martin.

However, sources told The Hollywood Reporter the project is in "very early stage" development and currently has no filmmaker, cast or writer attached but the studio are keen to explore the idea of bringing the saga to the big screen.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss famously wanted to conclude the series — which aired on HBO for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 — with three feature films instead of its final six-episode run, and George himself was keen on the idea of a movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014: "It might need a feature to tie things up. Something with a feature budget, like US$100 million (S$132 million) for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know."

Since the fantasy drama series concluded, various other spin-offs have been in the works.

Two seasons of prequel saga House of the Dragon have already aired, while A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is scheduled to be released late next year.

However, a direct spin-off featuring Kit Harington reprising his role as Jon Snow has now been axed.

Kit previously told Screen Rant: "I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.

"Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it.

"Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being.

"There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

