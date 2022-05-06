Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premieres August on HBO Max and HBO Go

The story of House Targaryen, House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max and HBO Go on Aug 22, 2022.

Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel, the 10-episode House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the tale of how the Targaryens rose to power and claim the iron throne.

Along with the launch announcement, we also have a new trailer.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, 'The Sea Snake', Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Here are what we know about the main characters.

King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower.

PHOTO: HBO

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.

Lord Corlys Velaryon, 'The Sea Snake'. Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As 'The Sea Snake', the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, 'The Queen Who Never Was' was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favoured her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honour and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Ser Criston Cole.

​​​PHOTO: HBO

Mysaria, who came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted…but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Otto Hightower. The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

And in case you missed it, here's the earlier teaser video.

In the meantime, you can catch up on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to debut in Aug

This article was first published in Geek Culture.