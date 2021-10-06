Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon unleashes official teaser trailer

The official teaser to HBO Max's House Of The Dragon is finally here.

The one-minute teaser doesn't reveal too much of the show's plot but features brief clips of characters Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and more.

A narrator is also heard telling the tale of how Targaryens rose to power and claim the iron throne (surprise, it's dragons).

House Of The Dragon was first announced two years ago and is based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire and Blood.

The book centres around the history of the Targaryen family and is set two centuries before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

The Game of Thrones prequel boasts an impressive cast including Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Ouija), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1).

The series is coming to HBO Max in 2022.

In other news, HBO Max has also released an exclusive clip to Peacemaker, a The Suicide Squad spinoff TV show starring John Cena.

