Garrett Hedlund arrested for public intoxication

Garrett Hedlund has been arrested for public intoxication.

The 37-year-old star was taken into custody on Saturday night (Jan 22) in Franklin County, Tennessee, TMZ reports.

Hedlund has already been released on a $2,100 bond.

The actor - who is due back in court in March - is currently on three years probation over a previous DUI case.

Hedlund is also being sued for a car crash that took place on the night of his DUI arrest in 2020.

The Friday Night Lights star is alleged to have crashed into another vehicle while passed out drunk behind the wheel of his Jeep.

Hedlund has also been accused of trying to flee the scene of the accident without calling an ambulance.

The actor's latest legal troubles come shortly after his split from Emma Roberts.

The celebrity duo - who have 13-month old son Rhodes together - recently called time on their almost three-year romance after a difficult few months in their relationship.

A source said: "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard."

The pair first started dating in March 2019 and welcomed Rhodes in December 2020.

A friend of the duo previously praised the actor for "stepping it up" after Emma gave birth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The insider explained: "Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out.

"Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine."