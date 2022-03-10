Gary Chaw curses repeatedly in restaurant and he's not apologising

In a YouTube video uploaded on March 9 that has gone viral overnight, a man — not seen in the clip — could be heard cursing angrily for almost a minute.

What makes it so sensational is that the title of the video says the man is a singer who was drunk.

"What the f*** did I do? F*** you! Call the f***ing police, you f***ing b****! I'm trying to be the best that I can!" the man yelled repeatedly

As his rant subsided, the women recording the video chatted calmly among themselves.

"He's really sick," one said.

Another added: "Why doesn't he see a doctor if he's sick?"

"I've already called the police," a third woman chimed in.

Moments later, someone who appeared to work at the restaurant told the women that a drunk customer was creating trouble and throwing things around.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the police subsequently turned up to take statements and the authorities later confirmed the man in question was Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw.

In an interview with Mirror Media after the incident, the 42-year-old said he was at the restaurant with his mentor when he found guests in a private dining room talking too loudly.

He asked the restaurant to convey a message to the five or six guests but the latter reportedly refused to lower their voices. As Gary and his companions got up to leave the restaurant, he said the guests shouted: "F*** you."

And that was when Gary lost his cool.

He told reporters: "I have nothing to hide while they remain in the shadows, and they've only released a video that benefits them. In fact, the police took statements from everyone and said everything was okay. They said it was likely someone wanted me to apologise and is blackmailing me.

"I'm not going to apologise. The police have all the statements and video footage. They said incidents like these are common."

Gary also added: "I've also weathered through many storms, it will be okay."

On March 10, he uploaded a post to his Instagram account with the message: "I choose to keep silent while the Taiwanese police and the legal system investigate this. I respect Taiwan's police and legal system and I'm willing to shoulder all consequences.

"But I also wish the person who leaked the incident can also speak to the police to reveal the truth, and not simply expose only one side of the incident. This will distort the truth."

This is not the first time that Gary has had brushes with the law.

In September 2009, he was caught fighting with singer Justin Lo on a Hong Kong street.

In October 2013, he caused a disturbance at a music cafe in Taiwan.

