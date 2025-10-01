Gary Oldman 'very moved' after receiving knighthood from Prince William

Sir Gary Oldman felt "very moved" as he received his knighthood from Prince William.

The 67-year-old actor was bestowed with a knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Sept 30), and he admitted that it was a very emotional experience for him.

In a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page, the Oscar-winning star said: "When it was time to approach, it was hard to find my voice, really. I was very moved by it, yeah. I was saying earlier, you know, you think the Oscar is a big deal and then you come here..."

The movie star also claimed that good fortune has played a huge role in his career success.

He explained: "I'm fortunate to do what I do. I personally think it's the greatest job in the world. I've had diabolical good luck. I did about 10 years of theatre and then I did a few TV films and then eventually I got kidnapped by the movies.

"I mean, it was all an accident. None of it was engineered or planned. Acknowledgement of the work is a bonus and it's the very last thing you're thinking about."

Prince William actually confessed to being a fan of Gary's work during their conversation at Windsor Castle.

Gary told ITV: "He mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour.

"He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour).

"He's a fan, yeah."

He also admitted to feeling "very humbled and flattered" by the accolade.

Gary — who won an Academy Award for his role as Sir Winston Churchill in the 2017 movie Darkest Hour — said: "I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure.

"It compares to nothing else.

"I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It's just been wonderful."

