Hong Kong star known for song Ja Jambo dies aged 93

Hong Kong singer-actress Grace Chang, also known by her stage name Ko Lan or Ge Lan, has died at the age of 93 yesterday (Aug 3).

Her demise was announced by Hong Kong media figure Peter Dunn in a social media post, according to an Oriental Daily report.

Grace debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in the 1950s under her stage name and is known for her song Wo Yao Ni De Ai.

Between the 1950s and 1960s, she appeared in more than 30 films, such as Mambo Girl (1957), which featured her song I Love Cha Cha, as well as Wild Wild Rose (1960) which contained her hits Carmen and Ja Jambo.

Grace tied the knot with Hong Kong businessman Kao Fuchuan in London, England, in 1961, and retired from showbiz in 1964 to focus on her family.

Her most famous hits continued to be used in film soundtracks in the 1990s and 2000s. Two of her songs, Wo Yao Ni De Ai and Wo Yao Fei Shang Qing Tian, were included in the soundtrack for American rom-com movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com