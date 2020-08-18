G.E.M. celebrates 29th birthday with boyfriend

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gloria Tang, better known as G.E.M., celebrated her 29th birthday with stylist boyfriend Mark Ngai on Sunday (Aug 16).

The Shanghai native posted an image of herself on Instagram, arms full with a massive bouquet of roses from her boyfriend.

Tang captioned: "The benefit of getting one year older is that you could receive one more rose than last year lollllllll."

It seems that a bouquet of more than two dozen roses wasn't enough for Ngai to express his love - he posted a "Happy birthday" message, adding two celebratory emojis.

Netizens were also quick to send birthday greetings to the Light Years Ahead singer. One commented: "Wishing you the best on your day!", while another wrote: "Everyday, you get more and more beautiful. Wishing you great happiness."

Ngai and Tang's relationship first came to light in December 2017, when they were spotted holding hands in Shibuya, Japan. They denied marriage rumours in May this year.

According to reports, Ngai is the grandson of Hong Kong financial service mogul Chris Wong Kwok Sing, who was briefly married to former actress Rosamund Kwan.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.