George Clooney co-founds new non-alcoholic beer

George Clooney has co-founded a new non-alcoholic beer called Crazy Mountain.

The 64-year-old actor has joined forces with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman for a new venture, nine years after they sold their Casamigos tequila brand in a $1 billion (S$1.27 billion) deal, with their Crazy Mountain tipple the result of them noticing a shift in drinking habits.

Rande told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "We started noticing the same thing happening everywhere.

"People still love the ritual of cracking a cold one with friends - after a surf, a round of golf, a long ride or just sitting around at the end of the day - but a lot of the time they don't actually want the alcohol. Crazy Mountain really came out of that simple idea.

"Some nights you want to drink, other times you just want a great beer and still be up early the next morning. Crazy Mountain is really about having that option."

Crazy Mountain, which uses the tag line 'Live wide open' in its launch campaign, comes in a 12-ounce can featuring a cowboy in action and will be available in both original and lime flavour.

The drink is brewed in the US and has been "crafted using a state-of-the-art brewing process that naturally limits alcohol formation while preserving the crisp taste and aroma of a traditional lager."

Each can contains around 65 calories.

Crazy Mountain will launch in select markets this year ahead of broader nationwide distribution.

During his recent run in Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck, George - who has eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal - was largely sober except for the occasional glass of wine on a Sunday but after two months, he ended up "barely-walking" after hitting the bottle hard at the Tony Awards.

He recently admitted to Esquire magazine: "I got blasted. Barely-walking drunk, you know?

"I came home with Amal, and I was just laughing. We're lying in bed, and I go, Well, I caught up for all my abstinence in one night. I was sick all day the next day; it was hysterical.

"I was like high school drunk. Like dumba** drunk."

The former E.R. star admitted there have been times where he would "get pretty toasty" on a regular basis.

He said of his drinking: "I've had periods where, I wouldn't say it was a problem - I never woke up and drank or anything.

"But I'd have runs where I'd get pretty toasty every night."

