George Clooney enjoys sewing during coronavirus lockdown

George Clooney has been enjoying sewing in lockdown.

The actor - who has Alexander and Ella, both three, with his wife Amal Clooney - has enjoyed spending time with his family at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore. I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things."

And the 59-year-old actor insists he is a really handy person to have around.

Revealing his friends love his survival skills, he added: "If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me. Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that."

George has stained his whole house - inside and out - during the pandemic.

Speaking to AARP magazine, he shared: "It was getting dingy, and I had buckets of stain, and I was, like, 'Well, what else am I going to do?'

"It made me feel better. And I put chicken wire all around the dog yard."

Meanwhile, George previously admitted he has barely left his home since March because he's worried about the impact coronavirus could have on his son.

He shared: "This has been a crappy year for everyone. Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently… But I'm very lucky. I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside…

"Because my son has asthma. They say it's not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don't know anything about the long-term of this yet."