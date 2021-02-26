George Clooney once took a dog to an audition.

The 59-year-old star used to be a "big props guy" and took random objects along to make him memorable to casting directors, but he admitted it wasn't always a successful approach.

He said: "I was a big props guy. I took a dog to one audition and just held it under my arm, even though there was no dog in the scene. It was for Family Ties. I didn't get the job, so clearly it didn't work."

The Midnight Sky actor would tell aspiring actors not to put too much pressure on themselves when it comes to auditioning.

He told W magazine: "Actors go into an audition going, 'Please like me, please.' I always say, 'Look, the worst thing that could happen is that you don't get a job that you don't have.'

"That's the worst thing. If you take the pressure off, it makes a difference in the way you audition. And by the way, it took me a long time to figure this out."

George - who has three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal - had a number of "weird" roles in the early days of his career.

He said: "Murder, She Wrote might've been my favourite, just because of all the people. I was on it with Buddy Hackett, and Angela Lansbury is class. I didn't get murdered. But I didn't murder, either.

"In the beginning, I did some really weird parts. I played my evil twin in a show called Street Hawk. I was a killer. I had a mullet. I also had a mullet on The Facts of Life.

"On that show, I flirted around with Jo, one of the girls. And then they said, Thank you-they'd had enough of the George the Handyman character. "