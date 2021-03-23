George Clooney teaches his children to do 'terrible things' that shock their mother

George Clooney has three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney and has said he's passing his prankster baton down to the toddlers by teaching them the best jokes to play on their unsuspecting mother.

He said: "My whole job really is to teach them terrible things. And I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother.

"And it's fun because, you know, Amal, she'll be talking to a judge on a trial in the Sudan or a trial in Myanmar… she's having very serious conversations and then my son'll come in with a nappy on his head. This is a stroke of genius, you know."

George explained that one of the most shocking pranks he's taught his children involves spreading Nutella onto a diaper.

He added: "Some people really love this stuff, you know, Nutella. It's kind of a chocolaty [spread] and it comes in a jar like peanut butter.

"And so, you can take it, you can put it in the nappy as if there's been an accident and then you can put it sort of down around one of your ankles as if you've just taken off your nappy.

"And they pull [it] off of their foot, the nappy, and they hold it out like this. And she goes, 'Oh, oh, okay, wait, don't move.' And they take it and they eat it."

And although Ella and Alexander terrorise poor Amal with their pranks, she knows who the real mastermind is.

When asked if Amal disciplines the twins, George told the Today show: "No, me. She doesn't discipline them at all. They don't need discipline. It's me. She's like, you know, 'Really? That's what they learned today?'

"And I'm like, 'Well, you know.' The worst thing you can do is leave me alone with them for a long period of time because the things they learn are just horrific."