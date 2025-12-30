George Clooney, wife Amal and children become French

The American actor, his British-Lebanese wife, Amal and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have all received French passports, according to an official decree in France's government gazette.

George, 64, and Amal, 47, bought a home in the South of France in 2021 and purchased a property near Cannes last year.

George recently revealed he was "worried" about raising children in Los Angeles and was happy with their family life on a farm in France.

He told Esquire: "We're very lucky. You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it.

"But now, for them, it's like - they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life [in Los Angeles]. France - they kind of don't give a s*** about fame.

"I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

Along with their French properties, the Clooneys also own an estate in Italy's Lake Como, a manor house in England, a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky.

Despite his citizenship, George has admitted his French language skills are not good.

He previously told France's RTL radio: "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses."

