George Clooney, wife Amal and children become French

Actor George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the film Suburbicon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, on Sept 9, 2017.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 30, 2025 8:15 AM

The American actor, his British-Lebanese wife, Amal and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have all received French passports, according to an official decree in France's government gazette.

George, 64, and Amal, 47, bought a home in the South of France in 2021 and purchased a property near Cannes last year.

George recently revealed he was "worried" about raising children in Los Angeles and was happy with their family life on a farm in France.

He told Esquire: "We're very lucky. You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it.

"But now, for them, it's like - they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life [in Los Angeles]. France - they kind of don't give a s*** about fame.

"I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

Along with their French properties, the Clooneys also own an estate in Italy's Lake Como, a manor house in England, a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky.

Despite his citizenship, George has admitted his French language skills are not good.

He previously told France's RTL radio: "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses."

