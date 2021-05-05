George Michael's Careless Whisper named most loved song of all time

George Michael's Careless Whisper has been named the most loved song of all time.

The late Wham! star's 1984 classic - which was penned by band members Michael and Andrew Ridgeley - has topped Smooth radio's All Time Top 500 for 2021.

Michael's sister Yioda Panayiotou and Chris Organ said on behalf of his estate: "We are once again bowled over to hear the amazing news that, for the third year running, Careless Whisper has been voted number one in Smooth's All Time Top 500, in 2021.

"To know that George's music continues to be loved by his fans and lovelies all over the world means everything to us, as it would have done to George."

George - who passed away in 2016 - has a total of 17 songs in the Top 500, including A Different Corner in fourth place and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, a duet with Sir Elton John, at number 15.

Following closely behind, Elton has 16 entries, the late Whitney Houston is the top female with 13 songs, Madonna has eight, followed by Adele. Country music legend Dolly Parton sits at number 10 with Islands in the Stream featuring Kenny Rogers.

ABBA, meanwhile, are the most popular band of all time with 12 entries and The Bee Gees are hot off their heels with 10.

Smooth presenter Jenni Falconer said: "Smooth's All Time Top 500 gives us an insight into the nation's favourite songs that have become the soundtracks to our lives over the past 12 months.

In what's been an unprecedented year, the popularity of those timeless and familiar songs remains ever strong, as people turn to the music they know and love.

"Our listeners tell us that Smooth continues to be a sanctuary and oasis amid the busy news agenda, so it's testament to the enduring power of music from world artists such as George Michael, Whitney Houston and Sir Elton John that they continue to hold such an important place in the nation's hearts."