Gerard Depardieu found guilty of sexually assaulting 2 women

Gerard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

The 76-year-old French actor — who has appeared in more than 200 films over his career — has been convicted of groping the two women during filming of his 2021 movie Les Volets Verts.

He was found guilty by a court in Paris and handed an 18-month suspended sentence.

Both of his victims — who were working on the film in behind-the-scenes roles — said they were scared to speak out at the time.

One of the women, a set designer, said she was "petrified".

She told the court that Gerard trapped her between his legs while she was trying to get past in a corridor before putting his hands on her body.

She added: "He terrified me — he looked like a madman."

Gerard had denied the accusations and was supported by many directors and actors.

The court heard that he first used obscene and vulgar language towards the two women, before making crude advances.

Carine Diebold, the lawyer representing the set designer, said the filmmaker targeted women who didn't want a high profile.

She claimed: "He is strong with the weak, and weak with the strong."

In court, Gerard admitted while he initially denied touching her and later claimed he grasped her hips to stop himself from falling, he subsequently said he touched her to get her attention.

His victim described his version of events as "obviously completely false".

Her lawyer Diebold told Sky News: "These women were put in danger.

"This is about a line of offences that he committed over many years that were tolerated by the world of cinema because it was Gerard Depardieu.

"Because the financial benefits he brings to the industry are so substantial. He did make some excellent films, but all men are equal before the law."

In 2020, the Green Card actor was charged with the rape of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018 when she was 22 years old.

The case remains open — he will return to court later this year for the trial — but a separate case, which was brought by another actress Helene Darras, was dropped by prosecutors for being past the statute of limitations.

Gerard has denied any wrongdoing after 13 women accused him of sexual misbehaviour.

