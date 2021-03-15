Geri sold all of her clothes and her dream car when she quit the Spice Girls

The 48-year-old pop star walked away from the iconic girl group in 1998 and in the latest episode of her YouTube series Rainbow Woman, Geri explains the story behind her exit from the band and her vintage red MG sportscar.

She shared: "When I left the Spice Girls, I wanted a restart so I sold all my clothes, my Spice Girls clothes and this car.

"I always had this regret, when I was a little girl, our first family photo I am holding a little red car. I always wanted a little red car."

However, Geri subsequently regretted selling her car and her husband - Christian Horner, the Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team - ultimately decided to buy it back for her.

Geri explained: "20 years later, I got married to quite a nice guy and I told how much I miss this car. The nice husband I have, surprised me on my birthday and bought my car back. This means a lot to me this car!"

The Wannabe hitmaker initially thought selling the car was a great idea as she embarked on the next phase of her career in the late 90s.

Speaking about her attitude at the time, Geri said: "When I left the Spice Girls, it was just a time that I really felt that chapter was over at that time. I knew I needed to let it go in that moment, which was quite sad.

"Then it came back and so has this car! Nothing lasts forever, nothing does, I always want to appreciate everything for what it is. Everything has its moments, you have to recognise, you have to sometimes let things go. It takes courage to let things go, doesn't it?"