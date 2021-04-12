'Get lost!': After Elvin Ng, Danny Yeo also accuses Taiwan actor Patrick Lee of rudeness

What started off as a revelation about an on-set dispute between Elvin Ng and an unnamed (at that time) Taiwanese actor has kind of transformed into an international 'dispute'.

Last week, Elvin, 40, revealed on the local talkshow The Inner Circle that one of his co-stars antagonised him while they were filming in Kuala Lumpur. He declined to name the artiste but fans did some sleuthing and all signs pointed to Taiwanese actor-model Patrick Lee.

Patrick, 41, has since hit back at Elvin's claims through social media and denied them all, even implying that the idea of it was illogical. In a social media post, he wrote: "A Taiwanese, travelling alone to a place where Singaporeans are everywhere and bullying a Singaporean? Where is the logic in this?"

He also mocked the Singaporean actor for becoming "a little more famous" through this incident.

However, it now seems that Elvin isn't the only local celebrity who had a run-in with Patrick. In an exclusive interview with Shin Min Daily News on Saturday night (April 10), celebrity host Danny Yeo admitted, after much persuasion, that Patrick once shouted at him at an event.

"In all my years of hosting, Patrick Lee is the only celebrity who has yelled at me and it was in the cinema. In front of everyone, he shouted at me to 'get lost!'" Danny recalled.

He added: "We were in the cinema, and he (Patrick) was next to me when he shouted. Thankfully he didn't have a microphone in his hand."

Patrick was in town at that time for the premiere of the Li Nanxing-produced film Imperfect.

Danny recalled being in shock when it happened and after the incident, he reflected on whether he had said something wrong or committed a mistake which could have offended Patrick.

He shared: "My reaction then was, 'Why is he like this? Why is he so fierce?' It was awkward and bizarre. I wasn't sure when I had misspoke or if I had gotten his name wrong. I could only try to smooth things over and continue hosting. I also apologised to the producer and director afterwards."

Danny said Nanxing replied everything was fine.

That said, Danny joked that not being able to react to Patrick's outburst was his "worst improv performance ever".

He also admitted that in all his years of hosting and meeting various popular male celebrities in showbiz, he's "only scared of Patrick Lee".

This entire incident has sparked a 'war' of sorts as netizens have taken sides and how the chips fell is exactly what one would expect. Fans over in Singapore have voiced support for Elvin while those in Taiwan have spoken out for Patrick.

Patrick has yet to respond to Danny's recount and the latest comment from him was this post which was published just hours before Shin Min released their story.

He wrote: "I feel like the media and netizens over here are much kinder and more rational than the media and netizens over there."

While he didn't specify where "here" and "over there" refer to, based on how things have turned out over the past few days, it's rather logical to assume he meant to compare between the media and netizens in Taiwan and Singapore respectively.

ALSO READ: Squeaky clean Elvin Ng played truant in school and even walked out of class

bryanlim@asiaone.com