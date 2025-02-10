'Getting married doesn't necessarily mean happiness': Selena Lee and fiance end relationship

Selena Lee and her fiance Anson Cha have officially called it quits.

Cha, reportedly a personal trainer to celebrities including Chow Yun Fat and Aaron Kwok, had proposed to Selena in February 2021, but they had yet to tie the knot.

The Hong Kong actress, who turns 44 on Feb 12, took to her Instagram account yesterday (Feb 9) to announce they had broken up two months ago.

"I'm grateful for the eight-and-a-half years we've been together. We are both doing well. We made this decision with love and gratitude, as well as blessings for each other. Thank you for respecting our decision and privacy," she said.

"Getting married does not necessarily mean happiness. Instead, it's about how to enjoy the process of being together when destiny arrives. It is also a blessing to meet someone at a certain stage in life with whom you can learn and grow together, someone whom you want to love. In the process, there is effort, heart, growth and love."

She added that relationships and break-ups aren't the end of the world, so one shouldn't be bothered about ideals and other people's opinions to the point where it affects their own decisions.

"Instead, follow and listen to your heart, and it's alright as long as you feel peaceful and happy," she said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF1q20hRW7i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Selena and Cha reportedly dated in secret for four years before the latter proposed.

In a 2022 interview with TVB actress-host Carol Cheng, Selena shared they hadn't held their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said then: "I'm not in a hurry, many people already call me Mrs Cha, so it's okay, I already see myself as that. That piece of paper [marriage certificate] is just a formality."

