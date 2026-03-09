Ghostbusters actress Jennifer Runyon dies aged 56

Ghostbusters star Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65.

The actress — who played a nervous student who underwent a psychokinesis experiment in the 1984 comedy-horror film — died on Friday (March 6) following a long health battle.

In a statement shared to Jennifer's Facebook page on Sunday, her family penned: "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family.

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends.

"I know from above she's looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile.

"Rest in peace our Jenn."

Jennifer — whose cause of death was not revealed — is survived by her husband, basketball coach Todd Corman, and their children, son Wyatt and daughter Bayley.

Tributes have poured in for the late star across multiple social media platforms.

One person on Facebook wrote: "Phenomenal in every role. Huge in the horror community with Carnosaur (1993). Such a babe."

An X user penned: "So sad to hear about Jennifer Runyon's passing. Her talent brought laughter and joy to audiences everywhere.

"She'll always be remembered for her incredible work and the brightness she brought to the screen. Condolences to her loved ones."

And on Instagram, a supporter commented: "So sad. Rest in peace to a beautiful soul. Praying for her family and friends."

Jennifer was born to radio announcer and DJ Jim Runyon, and actress Jane Roberts in Chicago, Illinois, on April 1, 1960.

Jennifer launched her acting career in the 1980 slasher film To All a Goodnight, and went on to become a familiar face on-screen throughout that decade.

She then went on to juggle TV work, but her breakout role came in 1984 when she played a nervous student who underwent a psychokinesis experiment, conducted by Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) in Ghostbusters.

In an April 2016 interview, Jennifer shared her fond memories of working on the film.

She told The Lady in Red Blog: "The ease — it was not at all an ego-driven set. Everybody was so easy, laughing … there was lots of joking.

"Working with Bill Murray was just so amazing. He puts you at ease right away and really is very comforting when you're in a scene.

"My favourite thing was just listening to the banter, the laughter, and them including us in it, which was great."

That same year, she landed the lead role of Gwendolyn Pierce on the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge.

In 1988, she played a grown-up Cindy Brady in the TV drama-comedy film, A Very Brady Christmas.

Her other movie credits include comedies, 1988's The In Crowd, and 1990's A Man Called Sarge.

On TV, she made guest appearances in Murder, She Wrote, Magnum, P.I., Beverly Hills, 90210, and Quantum Leap.

In 1991, Jennifer married Todd Corman after they met on the set of the 1986 family-adventure film Dreams of Gold: The Mel Fisher Story, on which he served as 1st Assistant Director, and she played Angel Fisher.

She and Todd went on to welcome their children, Wyatt and Bayley.

Even though Jennifer left Hollywood to raise her children and became a teacher, she made occasional on-screen appearances, including in 2015's Silent Night, Bloody Night 2: Revival, and 2016's Terror Tales.

[[nid:730880]]