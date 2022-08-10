Giancarlo Esposito in talks with Marvel Studios, eyes Professor X role

Giancarlo Esposito wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This time, not as a villain as he has so brilliantly portrayed in the past couple of years, including his recent appearance in The Mandalorian, but as a hero instead.

And not just any hero, but Professor X.

At the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas, Esposito revealed that he has been in talks with Marvel on several occasions.

He also acknowledged that while the internet would love to see him as an iconic villain like Magneto or Doctor Doom, he'd love to play Professor X.

"I have not worked for Marvel yet. I've been in the room with them and talked to them," said Esposito.

"I'm gonna go for something that's a little bit different. I'm gonna go and put it out in the universe that [I'd like to play] Professor X."

Esposito has built a career over playing strong, iconic villains. He was Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian and Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Video game fans will also recognise him as Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6.

Professor X has famously been portrayed by Patrick Stewart and Hames McAvoy in Fox's X-Men universe.

Stewart recently reprised the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but his appearance is merely a cameo.

That said, fans are still waiting for the MCU's version of Professor X to arrive. Should the Universe answer, Giancarlo may just be the one.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.