Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to blur daughter's face in photos

Gigi Hadid has asked the paparazzi to blur her daughter's face in photos.

The 26-year-old model - who has daughter Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik - has penned an open letter to the press and fan accounts asking them to protect her 10-month-old child's privacy.

She began the letter, writing: "To paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts, as our baby grows up we have to realise that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller.

"She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places - a true blessing."

It comes after the tot started to take interest in her surroundings and, although Gigi and Zayn want Khai to explore the world, they want to protect her from the "media circus" of their fame.

Gigi continued: "On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her [stroller] sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from.

"I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.

"I know the laws change state to state, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred - but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images."

Gigi then pleaded with the paparazzi and fans to allow her child to live a normal life away from the spotlight.

She asked: "I write this to say: to the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.

"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would please please please blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."

Gigi also explained: "I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mum, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do … and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."