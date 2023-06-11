Gigi Hadid single and 'very happy' with her current life

Gigi Hadid is "very happy with her life".

The 28-year-old model has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in recent weeks, but Gigi is happily single at the moment.

A source told People: "Gigi is single and is very happy with her life."

The blonde beauty — who has previously dated the likes of Cody Simpson and Zayn Malik — and the Hollywood star have been spotted together on numerous occasions over recent months.

However, their rumoured romance "was never serious".

The insider explained: "Seeing Leo was never serious for her and it will never be serious. She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group."

Meanwhile, Gigi previously admitted that the Covid-19 lockdown changed the course of her career.

The model explained that lockdown and the birth of her daughter forced her to reevaluate her lifestyle.

Gigi — who has Khai, two, with Zayn — explained to Elle magazine: "I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after when the world opened back up.

"It kept coming back to just a more stabilised schedule where I'm not in a different country every week."

Gigi ultimately opted to launch Guest In Residence, a line of cashmere designs.

The model explained that the business venture has given her more stability than she's previously enjoyed.

Gigi — who is the older sister of fellow model Bella Hadid — said: "This is very stabilising. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here.

"I don't have to look a certain way to show up. It's a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that."

