Gillian Chung says she was once detained in German airport for being 'young and beautiful'

Nobody likes the experience of being scrutinised at airport security but Hong Kong actress Gillian Chung claims to have had a particularly strange experience at an airport in Germany.

She said she was once detained and interrogated for being beautiful.

In the first episode of the new variety show Promise for You, the 41-year-old recounted that she was headed to Belgium to attend a friend's wedding when she was stopped while transiting through Germany.

"Just because we are young and beautiful, they thought we were doing something illegal," she said. She didn't elaborate who else was with her at that time.

Gillian tried to explain to airport security that "we have money" and that she is a celebrity, but officers refused to budge, insisting on interrogating and checking her.

She said about the experience: "I was going to catch a plane and I had no food, no room, no plane and I was detained. I was really unlucky!"

Gillian is starring in Promise for You alongside her fellow 'sisters' Cyndi Wang, Charlene Choi, Huang Xiaolei and Wu Jinyan, alumni of Sisters Who Make Waves 3.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MangoTV

ALSO READ: 'That's going to be awkward': Sisters Who Make Waves' Jessica Jung is dating Gillian Chung's ex

drimac@asiaone.com