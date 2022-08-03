Gina Rodriguez is expecting her first baby

Jane the virgin's Gina Rodriguez recently announced news of her first baby during her birthday. She shared a heartwarming clip about her exciting life update which ended with a positive pregnancy test.

On July 30 2022, Gina Rodriguez celebrated not only her 38th birthday but also the news of expecting her first baby. She revealed the exciting news with a short clip on her Instagram account.

With the caption, "This birthday hits different," the Jane the Virgin star expressed her immense happiness.

The soon-to-be baby will be her first child with her husband, Joe LoCicero.

The clip she shared featured the usual loving affection the couple displays towards each other. They then end the short video with Gina's tear-stricken face, holding a positive pregnancy test.

After just a few hours, supportive fans and celebrities flooded the comments to congratulate Gina and her husband. Some of the familiar reactions come from Gina's castmates from the beloved rom-com series, Jane the Virgin.

Jaime Camil comes from the well-loved Jane the Virgin cast; he posted one of the earliest comments. He played the lovable biological father of Jane, Rogelio de la Vega.

"My heart is bursting for you two" he stated in the comments.

Gina Rodriguez and her rise to fame as Jane the Virgin

American actress Gina Rodriguez rose to fame after playing the lead character in the romantic comedy-drama, Jane the Virgin. The show's unique storyline was loosely based on the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen.

The story revolved around Jane Villanueva and her accidental pregnancy. She was artificially inseminated due to a mix-up of appointments.

The show garnered fans for depicting a unique mix of romcom and telenovela shows. Due to its fame, the series lasted for five seasons that aired on US television from 2014-2019.

While playing as Jane Villanueva, Gina Rodriguez earned multiple nominations and awards for her exceptional acting. She notable won the Best Actress award for Television Series Musical or Comedy during the 2015 Golden Globes.

While working on the set, Gina Rodriguez experienced working with cute twins who portrayed her character's son, Mateo. Her role as a hardworking mum made her realise her wish of wanting to have kids of her own.

However, the actress initially didn't want the process of getting pregnant.

During an interview, Gina said, "I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation."

Gina Rodriguez tied the knot with partner Joe LoCicero

Before the much-awaited Gina Rodriguez baby news, the actress married partner Joe LoCicero back in 2019. Their romance first sparked while working on the set of Jane the Virgin.

Aside from acting, Joe LoCicero made a living as a model and an MMA fighter. He shares his love for boxing and exercise with his wife.

After dating for around two years, Gina Rodriguez announced her engagement with LoCicero in 2018. They then officially tied the knot on May 4 2019.

Even before their marriage, Gina and Joe often post about exchanging loving displays of affection. Because of this, not a lot of fans expected Gina's recent post to be anything but her birthday.

The clip featuring the Gina Rodriguez baby news featured a sweet message before Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason" plays.

Before the song, you can hear a deep spoken line saying, “Anyone can want you, but the love hits different when someone actually values you.”

The new bundle of joy will be the couple's, first baby.

Top five reasons why you should marry your longtime partner

Gina Rodriguez dated her now-husband Joe LoCicero for a few years before tying the knot. They also enjoyed their marriage before finally welcoming a new addition to their family.

Like them, we want to enjoy a serious romantic relationship before finally tying the knot. However, not all of us know if our current longtime partner is "The One."

Meanwhile, not all long-term couples end up down the aisle. We can't instantly say for certain if your soon-to-be wife or husband will stay in love with you.

Unfortunately, this makes most of us doubt if we're already in a relationship with our future spouse. To brush your negative thoughts aside, we listed the top five reasons you can tell that you're already dating your possible forever love:

You match each other's humour. Finding someone who blends well with what makes you happy is not an easy feat.

Your relationship stayed strong after going through different challenges. If you and your loved one came out stronger after a big trial, you may consider putting a ring on it.

Fights and arguments don't cause strains in your relationship. If you're used to what makes each other mad, you can handle marital fights in the future.

Imagine a future without them. This entry may sound cliche but if you can't plan anything in the future without considering your special one, then, they mean a lot to you.

Naturally aligning plans with them. Much like the earlier entry, normally planning things together signifies a serious relationship.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.