Ginger Baker, drummer with legendary rock band Cream, dies aged 80

In this file photo taken on November 6, 2015 British musician Ginger Baker of Cream performs at the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp at AMP Rehearsal Studios in North Hollywood, California.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Legendary British musician Ginger Baker, a founding member of psychedelic band Cream and considered one of the most innovative and influential drummers of his generation, died on Sunday aged 80.

Baker co-founded Cream -- widely seen as the world's first supergroup -- in 1966 alongside guitarist Eric Clapton and bassist Jack Bruce, before embarking on a host of other musical exploits during a colorful and eclectic career.

He had a volatile personal life, with four marriages, three children, struggles with drug and alcohol and stormy relationships with bandmates over the decades.

Some of the world's most famous drummers, including Ringo Starr on Sunday joined in the tributes.

"God bless Ginger Baker incredible musician wild and inventive drummer," wrote The Beatles' drummer on his Twitter account. "Peace and love to his family."

His death was announced on his Twitter account and confirmed by one of his daughters.

"We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning," the message stated.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks."

Baker had previously suffered from heart problems and was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after becoming "critically ill", according to his social media page.

The famously erratic rocker emerged in the 1960s at the same time as other legendary drummers Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones and Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Described by the BBC as "a temperamental and argumentative figure, whose behaviour frequently led to on-stage punch-ups", he was also once acknowledged as the best drummer in the world.

"There aren't many drummers who can get anywhere near me," he boasted in an old interview still posted on his personal website.

Music critic Neil McCormick lauded Baker as changing "the perception of rock drummers in the Sixties from timekeepers to musical personalities in their own right".

"In this age of drum machines, loops and click tracks, we may never see his like again," he wrote in a tribute piece Sunday on the Daily Telegraph's website.

WILD AND LOVELY GUY 

Born Peter Edward Baker in southeast London in 1939, he adopted the nickname Ginger due to the flaming red hair of his youth.

He embraced a career in music after initially trying to become a professional cyclist, hoping to compete in the Tour de France, but abandoned the plan after an accident.

He first emerged in the burgeoning blues scene of early 1960s London, before helping to create blues-rock fusion band Cream, which went on to sell millions of records worldwide. 

Baker stood out for pioneering the drum solo and his uniquely energetic style, merging the mellifluence of jazz with the harder edge of rock. 

The band broke up in 1968, amid battles between Baker and bassist Bruce, and he then joined another mythical, ephemeral group, Blind Faith, alongside Clapton and Steve Winwood, before founding the 10-piece Ginger Baker's Air Force. 

The drummer later lived in Nigeria, recording with Fela Kuti and setting up a recording studio.

He went on to help Paul McCartney record the Wings' album "Band on the Run".

"Great drummer, wild and lovely guy," McCartney wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will."

Cream briefly reunited in 2005, while Baker was living in South Africa, before he officially retired from playing in 2016 following a diagnosis of heart issues. 

He continued to give occasional performances.

A 2013 documentary, "Beware of Mr Baker", which critics say showed the best of the worst of Baker -- capturing one of his violent outbursts -- featured an array of music legends lauding his legacy.

"He personally is what drums are all about," said Stewart Copeland, the drummer with The Police.

More about
music rock band Obituary celebrities

TRENDING

Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES