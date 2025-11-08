Gini Chang recounts sexual harassment on Singapore bus

Local actress-host Gini Chang encountered sexual harassment on a Singapore public bus recently.

Recounting the incident in an Instagram Reel on Nov 6, the 31-year-old said: "I'm really angry. When I was on the bus just now, I was touched inappropriately."

She shared a man was originally sitting opposite her on the bus but moved to sit on the available seat beside her.

Gini recounted: "He placed his arms at the side of his body and grabbed the edge of the seat. In that moment, I could feel his arms touching my thigh. At first, I thought it was an accident, did I sit too close to the edge? After all, I didn't want to be too sensitive.

"But he repeated the same action again. I realised something was wrong and moved my bag from my right to place it on my thighs. Only then did he move his arms away before grabbing his stuff and getting off the bus."

While some people may think what the man did was an accident, Gini believed that in general circumstances, when a person touched someone by accident, they would move their hands away immediately.

But the man didn't do so and repeated his actions again. He also didn't apologise to her.

"It's obvious he did it on purpose. He was testing if I would resist and if I am an easy target," she said.

Gini also shared this was not the first time she had experienced such harassment.

She ended her post encouraging women to trust their instinct: "When you feel something is uneasy, you must believe your own intuition. No matter what you wear and where you are, it's not your fault when you encounter something like this, and you must stop it immediately. Please protect yourself when you are outside."

Gini told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published yesterday (Nov 7) that she had encountered harassment twice before: Once when a man knocked into her on a spacious walkway and another time where a man's elbow touched her chest. In both instances, they also didn't apologise to her.

She added that this recent incident on the bus was the second time she was harassed this year.

When asked if her encounters would prevent her from taking the bus in the future, she said: "I still believe that Singapore is a relatively safe place and wouldn't lose my trust in public transport system just because of this individual incident.

"The main issue lies in the perpetrator's behaviour and awareness, and not the environment."

