Ginnifer Goodwin once offered husband's sperm to friend

Ginnifer Goodwin offered her husband's sperm to a friend.

The 43-year-old actress - who has been married to Manifest star Josh Dallas and has sons Oliver, seven, and Hugo, five with him - revealed that she made the offer to a friend who wanted to become a mother.

She said: "I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom. And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, 'This could lead to complications.' And I was like, 'I just feel like you need to procreate.'"

The Once Upon a Time star went on to explain that she felt she could make the arrangements but "logistics" ultimately stopped her plan from coming to fruition.

Speaking on the Pop Culture Spotlight show on SiriusXM, she told host Jessica Shaw: "At a point, I was like, 'No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh's in the world. And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh's would be.

"The best friend and the husband were like, 'Wow, that's really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?' And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, 'Look, there's turkey basters. It's not like you're not gonna be in the kid's life. Like you're in my best friend's life."

The actress - who played Snow White in the hit ABC fantasy series and starred alongside Josh as Prince Charming - previously said that becoming a parent was "so much better" than anything she in her career.

She told E!: "[Motherhood is] so much better [than I thought]. It makes me feel like acting is not at all creative, but being a parent, anybody who's a parent I want to like give an Oscar to."