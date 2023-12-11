'Girl dinner'? Song Kang drives netizens crazy with revealing scenes in 2 K-dramas before military enlistment

Fans of this South Korean idol actor have been in for a treat lately as two of his dramas were released back-to-back right before his mandatory military enlistment.

Song Kang, the leading man in Netflix's Sweet Home 2 and My Demon, recently confirmed at a press conference for the former that he would be enlisting soon.

"Yes, this is my last show. That's the way things are. It's obviously something that is my responsibility so I will fulfil my duty as a military serviceman, and I will be back healthy and well," said the 29-year-old. It is not known yet when he will enlist.

Fans however have been more focused on his tantalising scenes in the two dramas.

In Sweet Home 2, Song Kang has a nude scene (episode two, 29th minute onwards, you're welcome) which made its rounds on social media platforms like X.

In it, his character Cha Hyun-su is put in a dungeon to fight a monster, stripped naked as blood is poured on him to attract the bloodthirsty creature.

Song Kang's entire back is shown from head to toe a few times as he battles with the monster in his birthday suit.

During the drama press conference, he said he put in the work to look good.

"My back is shown so I worked out a lot to make sure that I had muscles there. I'm usually the shy type - I'm an introvert - but after filming that scene… I feel less shy," he said during the press conference.

He modestly skipped the part of how his taut derriere was also revealed a few times.

Soon after, Song Kang went viral once again for two scenes revealing his chiselled six-pack in episode five (from the 10th minute) of My Demon where he plays the charismatic demon Jeong Gu-won.

In the viral scene, Gu-won takes a shower and viewers are treated to a visual buffet as water runs down his toned physique.

He later steps out in a jacket barely covering his body to see his love interest Do Do-hee (played by Kim Yoo-jung) in his home and haughtily tells her off for looking through his belongings.

"Lord have mercy," wrote a fan on X, adding a video of the scene with a NSFW audio in the background. The post has since racked up 30,000 likes.

Netizens in the quote section commented on his hot bod.

"Girl dinner," said one.

Another remarked: "Oh wow this blessed my eyes."

"Why does he have to serve in the military? He served already," joked an appreciative fan.

