Girl group in the making? Ann Kok, 50, dances with 20-somethings in new ad

Move over Sisters Who Make Waves, it looks like Singapore has its own girl group.

In an ad which premiered on Tuesday (Oct 31), local actresses Ann Kok, 50, Kimberly Chia, 28, and influencers Hailey Teo, 24, and Soh Pei Shi, 28, can be seen dancing to the new Shopee jingle.

While some may wonder if the age gap is going to hinder the performance, it is safe to say that Ann fits right in with the other members.

Netizens expressed their support for all of the members in the comments section of the post.

A netizen wrote: "Oh my gosh! Can I just say thanks for having Ann Kok here!! She's really winging it!"

"Everyone looks like an idol from a girl band," another netizen commented.

The girl group's name is PAHK according to Ann, taking the first letter from each of their names.

She also posted a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram the following day, where she was all smiles on the set of the shoot and was at one point dancing in the centre position.

In an interview with 8days, Ann said that it was her boss, NoonTalk co-founder Dasmond Koh, who called her up to ask her if she was "game" for the ad.

"I said, 'Why not? Let's have fun and just go ahead!' At that time there were no details if we would be singing or dancing," she added.

But dancing wasn't a difficult task for Ann, who said that she was well-prepared from doing variety shows in the past.

Dasmond also left heart-eyes emojis on Ann's Instagram post, with netizens and artistes including actors Zhang Zetong, Apple Hong and Michelle Chong, and radio DJ Jean Danker, showing their support for her.

