Girl next door turned goddess: Watch how simple makeovers gave these women's hair a new lease of life

Healthy, beautiful hair can enhance one's appearance drastically.

Just a trip to a hair salon can bring you from being a girl next door to a goddess if, and only if, you are in the hands of a trusted hair stylist.

The Hair Makeover Gurus, a brand new variety show featuring expert hair stylists from leading salons across the island, hands out nifty hair styling, colouring and care tips.

The series features host Aarah Wong and social media influencer Pei Shi, who introduces her friends to top hair stylists for empowering makeovers.

Episode four of this series spotlights Jocelyn, a shy and introverted girl who has trouble maintaining her aged, dyed hair. After conveying to Pei Shi her frustrations, she consults Ken Hong, Salon Director of Evolve Salon, for a solution to her hair troubles.

After the consultation, Ken works his magic to restore Jocelyn's original hair while giving it a refreshingly trendy outlook.

With a layered trim and a natural brown dye to bring out her hair's natural shine and silkiness, Jocelyn's previously long and damaged hair is given a breath of new life.

Watch the full episode here.

A new episode of The Hair Makeover Gurus will be released every mid-month.

This article is brought to you by Kao Salon.