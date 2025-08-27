Girlfriend woes? BTS' Jimin and Dylan Wang in the spotlight after privacy leaks

Jimin's rumoured girlfriend posts then deletes dating video

Rumours of BTS' Jimin dating actress Song Da-eun have reignited following the latter's recent TikTok video.

In the two-minute clip which has since gone viral despite being deleted, Da-eun, 34, rushes out of an apartment to meet 29-year-old Jimin, who steps out of the elevator in surprise.

"Whoa, you scared me," said Jimin, as translated by Korea JoongAng Daily. "Did you know I was coming? I came without telling you on purpose."

Da-eun's representatives told Xportsnews that it is difficult to confirm her relationship with Jimin, who was discharged from the military in June.

His agency BigHit Music has yet to respond.

The video has caused anger among fans of BTS and Jimin, who believe Da-eun infringed on his privacy by posting it.

The South Korean paper reported that their dating rumours have been circulating since 2022, often sparked by Da-eun's social media posts.

Last year, she uploaded an Instagram Story featuring a man speculated to be Jimin, as well as a photo of two AirPods cases labelled with their names.

More recently in June this year, she held a livestream where she cried and threatened legal action against netizens who post malicious comments.

She reportedly said: "Just because an idol you like loves me doesn't mean I deserve to be criticised. I didn't make the first move."

Da-eun made her acting debut in the 2011 drama Can't Lose. She is best known for being a cast member of the dating reality show Heart Signal 2 in 2018 and has since appeared in dramas such as Be Melodramatic (2019), Once Again (2020) and The Golden Spoon (2022).

Audio clip of Dylan Wang allegedly quarreling with girlfriend leaked

Chinese heartthrob Dylan Wang is allegedly facing girlfriend troubles.

In a Weibo post on Monday (Aug 25), a netizen uploaded a 27-minute-long audio clip, allegedly taken outside Dylan's hotel room, claiming it's of the 26-year-old actor quarreling with a woman, with another man trying to defuse the situation.

In the now-deleted clip, the woman could be heard yelling at Dylan, allegedly accusing him of throwing his temper at her.

At some point in their heated exchange, the woman could be heard shouting: "I have been together with you for 10 years."

Later the woman also said: "Is it such a big deal? Did I get married and invite or not invite you, that you had to go crazy [at me] to such an extent?"

Dylan responded calmly: "Yeah, it's not a problem."

However, this triggered another angry response from the woman, asking what had made him so angry then.

"Why are you exaggerating now?" Dylan retorted.

At another point in the exchange, the woman also said: "Did you cheat on me, or did I cheat on you, that you need to have such an extreme reaction and can't communicate properly?"

The man who was trying to defuse the situation said at one point: "Even if I am not in a romantic relationship, I know there's nothing that is once and for all."

In response to the alleged audio leak, Dylan's management team released a statement on Aug 26, stating they will be taking legal action to protect his privacy and personal safety.

They implored everyone not to believe or spread false information, adding that it is illegal to record, disclose, sell and acquire an artiste's personal information. They also shared that they have retained all evidence and reserve the right to pursue legal action.

While some netizens said the exchange felt like a quarrel between Dylan and a staff member, others were adamant that it was an argument with an alleged girlfriend.

Dylan, who debuted in showbiz in 2017, was first rumoured to have a girlfriend in 2020, when paparazzi captured footage of him walking on the streets with a woman, who fed him snacks at one point.

In 2022, with the success of Chinese xianxia drama Love Between Fairy and Devil catapulting Dylan's popularity to new heights, the topic of his romance came into the spotlight again when he was seen spending time with allegedly the same woman during his personal time.

Chinese paparazzi alleged then that Dylan and the woman had been together for six to seven years, and she accompanied him to work sometimes.

In 2024, paparazzi claimed he had broken up with the woman and even gave her a sum of money before they separated.

