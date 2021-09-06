Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, 39, dies of cancer

Sarah Harding has passed away at the age of 39.

The Girls Aloud singer revealed last year she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and on Sunday (Sept 5), her mother broke the devastating news that she has passed away after the disease spread to her spine.

In a message posted on Sarah’s Instagram, her mum Marie wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

"I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah was diagnosed with cancer last summer, and had previously said she was told by doctors that Christmas 2020 would likely be her last.

She said: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.

"I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax.

"I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things."

The Promise singer added that spending time with her mother and her friends had been her priority, and expressed her wish to have a party before she passed away.

She explained: "Right now, I’m trying to find joy whenever and however I can. It’s definitely spending quality time with Mum and seeing my friends whenever I can.

"Life has got so much smaller, and my priorities have changed, but the other Sarah Harding is still in there somewhere

too, trust me.

"I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’d throw a great big f*** off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye."