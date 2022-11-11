Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon worries fans with dark Instagram update after winning at Genie Music Awards

It’s awards season in South Korea and a joyous time for K-pop stars and fans alike.

However, hours after clinching the Best Female Solo award at Tuesday’s (Nov 8) Genie Music Awards, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon had her fans worried.

The idol seemed to be in high spirits receiving her award, even promising a solo concert for her fans, but a photo dump on her Instagram account came with a cryptic message.

Taeyeon posted a handwritten note that read: “Even if I'm not around, the world will continue to turn.”

Fans were alarmed, with many responding with: “Unnie (older sister), the world won’t be the same without you” and “What’s the point of a world without Taeyeon?”

Taeyeon is no stranger to sharing her mental health struggles honestly with her audience.

In 2019, she revealed that she had depression while answering queries from her fans on Instagram Stories.

A netizen rudely asked if she has bipolar disorder and Taeyeon revealed: “No, I’m suffering from depression.”

She added: “I am working hard to get better through treatment with antidepressants. Whether it’s depression or bipolar disorder, please don’t say ‘tsk’ and treat people with disrespect.

“They are all patients who are suffering.”

When a fan asked if she was doing well, Taeyeon responded with a curt “No” though she did apologise when someone else asked “Do you only know how to say no?”

While some members of her audience accused her of being disrespectful, there were well-wishers amongst the midst.

One fan wrote: “I’m also getting treatment for depression, let’s overcome it together. I’ll be cheering you on.”

And Taeyeon responded: “It will get better.”

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

