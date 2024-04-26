Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Apink's Bomi stranded in Bali after allegedly failing to obtain filming permit

The cast and crew of upcoming K-variety show Pick Me Trip in Bali have been prevented from leaving the Indonesian island after allegedly filming there without a proper permit.

In all, 30 people — including Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Apink's Bomi, former I.O.I member and actress Lim Na-young, Secret Number's Dita, who is an Indonesian citizen, and TV presenter Choi Hee — have had their passports confiscated and are staying at a hotel while authorities investigate, according to South Korean media SpoTV.

They arrived in Bali on last Sunday (April 21) and were scheduled to leave on Thursday. They are now expected to return to South Korea only next week.

"They are remaining in Bali, but even the cast members don’t know the exact reason for their detention," a source told SpoTV. "It’s frustrating that the production team is not sharing details about the situation in a reasonable manner."

Another source, who called the situation "embarrassing" said: "I think we will be able to figure out the situation only after all the investigations are complete. We are trying to get them home as soon as possible."

Yet another source, referred to as an official by MKSports, told the media outlet on Friday: "I understand that they are being investigated locally due to visa issues. I was in touch with the cast members until yesterday evening, but communication is not smooth at the moment.

"I think I will be able to return after completing the investigation. I am just waiting for the news from the local production team."

KBS Joy, who is supposed to air the variety show, released a short statement saying that the "broadcast of the programme has not been finalised".

"We have confirmed the content related to the programme but, as for the official broadcast, that is still under consideration," they added.

"We have no connection with the production company that was filming in Bali."

The cast members have yet to comment on the investigations, but Hyoyeon's latest update was a TikTok post from Bali uploaded yesterday, which shows her dancing with Bomi.

Dita and Choi Hee also posted updates from Bali.

