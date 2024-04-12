'Girls shouldn't shave their head': Julie Tan recalls judgemental comments and looks after going bald for movie

Going bald isn't an easy feat for most people.

But for local actress Julie Tan who had to do so for her role in the new movie Good Goodbye, it was something she was initially excited to do.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, the 31-year-old shared: "I was very ready to shave my head. In fact, I didn't have any negative feelings until I was almost done filming the movie and I started going out."

She added how she felt negative every time she returned home: "I would go out and someone would look at me. They will look at me in a very… you kind of know that it's not a very nice look.

"Maybe a look of judgement and maybe some confusion, but mainly I did get feedback from people."

She recalled how a cab driver once made a remark about her appearance.

"This uncle was like, 'Girls shouldn't be shaving their head,' and 'Why did you shave your head?' I do get comments like that. I was a little bit puzzled," said Julie.

"Then at that moment it made me realise that people with cancer are not only battling the illness, but they also need to face this kind of psychological pressure from society as well."

Despite all the judgemental looks and comments she received, Julie didn't let them get to her for long.

When asked how she overcame her negative feelings, she told us: "Every single one of us is insecure in our own way. Why would I let someone voicing their opinion affect me when they themselves don't even know who they are?"

She added that while we're humans who will be affected by other people's opinions some way or another, it's important to have a "strong sense of who you are".

"I think it will definitely help to clear out those voices in your head," she affirmed.

In Good Goodbye, Julie takes on the role of cancer-stricken Cindy alongside co-star Tosh Zhang, who plays her onscreen boyfriend Zheng.

The anthology film, which revolves around palliative care, begins with Cindy and Zheng's story - titled The Last Kiss - where the two find healing and closure amid adversities.

Julie, who is the Hair for Hope ambassador for this year, will be shaving her head again this month and tentatively July for the charity event.

Good Goodbye, which also stars Andie Chen, Aster Yeow, Shane Pow, Yang Shi Bin and Teo Ser Lee, is currently showing in theatres.

[embed]https://youtu.be/ESdUN3vjT-Q[/embed]

[[nid:679285]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.