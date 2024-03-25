Gisele Bundchen denies cheating on Tom Brady before their divorce

Gisele Bundchen has denied she cheated on Tom Brady before their divorce.

The supermodel, 43, who split from NFL player Tom, 46, in 2022 after they married in 2009, has moved on and is in a relationship with her martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente.

In a new interview with The New York Times to promote her new cookbook Nourish, Gisele addressed rumours she cheated on Tom with Joaquim before the split: "That is a lie." She added about her hatred of gossip: "I really don't want to make my life a tabloid. I don't want to open myself up to all of that."

Addressing the criticism she faced after she and Tom ended their relationship, she said: "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful.

"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.

"No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

In a rare remark about her new relationship, she said: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.

"It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

Gisele and Tom filed for divorce on Oct 28, 2022 and on the same day, a court declared their marriage was dissolved and "irretrievably broken".

The couple first met in December 2006 on a blind date set up by mutual friends, and went on to have son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian — while Tom is also dad to son John with his 52-year-old ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele was seen kissing Joaquim on a Valentine's Day date in Miami and earlier this month she spoke in an interview with broadcaster Robin Roberts about her transition to life co-parenting with Tom.

She said: "I think there are easier days than others, but I think it's amazing that the kids… they're super smart children.

"They know what they can get away with. So I think it's natural that (our houses] have different rules and then kids just adapt.

"And they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do. And I think for me, now is really about the balance."

