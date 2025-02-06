Gisele Bundchen gives birth to third child

Gisele Bundchen has given birth to her third child.

The 44-year-old model — who already has Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady — has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, TMZ reports.

Further details about Gisele's baby — including its sex and name — remain unknown for the time being.

The runway star — who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 — is said to be "super happy" after welcoming her baby into the world. And while the child's exact birth date remains a mystery, TMZ reports that Gisele welcomed her third child, and her first with Joaquim, "recently".

The blonde beauty has yet to make any public comment about the birth. However, an insider recently claimed that Gisele appears to be "the happiest she's ever been".

A source told People: "Gisele's doing great. She seems the happiest she's ever been. She's truly thriving."

News of Gisele's pregnancy leaked in November.

A source told People at the time: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Gisele began dating Joaquim in June 2023, and she has been loving life with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

The insider said: "She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn't have time to dwell on the negatives out there."

