'I have given him good days as a gift': Today's Webtoon star Nam Yoon-su donates kidney to father

He took a half-year break from acting, but not for reasons one may expect.

In recent reports by South Korean media, rising actor Nam Yoon-su was said to have halted his activities since the start of this year to focus on preparing for a transplant.

The 27-year-old donated his kidney to his father on June 19.

Yoon-su took to Instagram yesterday (July 17) to share his thoughts.

"I just recognised it as something I had to do… I am happy that as time passes, I feel like I have given my father good days as a gift," he wrote in the caption of his post.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the fans who first read today's article and consoled me, as well as the hospital staff who welcomed me warmly for several days."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9fBbY8TI1-/?igsh=MWRmaHl3OGxtdXFyZw==[/embed]

The CEO of his agency, Kim Jang-hwan, also wrote a heartfelt message on his own Instagram.

"Early this year, Yoon-su told me that his father's health wasn't good. I still remember his serious and calm face while he said that he wanted to give his father a kidney," he shared.

"After a couple of tests, he was found to be suitable for it. Hearing the news, not only Yoon-su but I was also thankful.

"Because it's a personal issue, he didn't want to reveal the surgery, but he was afraid that people would think he's rude as he had to decline projects with no specific reason for many months."

He added that the operation was successful and the hospital had called him a few days after Yoon-su's discharge to share that they were moved by the latter's sincerity and wanted to talk about his kidney donation on social media to influence others.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9e39puvGGx/?igsh=MXZjbnpwd3R2amVwYg==[/embed]

On July 16, the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St Mary's Hospital made a post on their Instagram account: "Giving away a part of one's body is much more difficult and scary than one might think, but in the field of organ transplantation, we often encounter moments where we willingly share our precious organs, laugh and comfort each other...

"Actor Nam Yoon-su always showed a bright and positive appearance from the process of preparing for transplant surgery to the moment of recovery and discharge from the hospital. I think his bright smile and good heart that deeply cares about his family brought about today's positive results.

"I pray that you will be reborn as a great star who exerts a positive influence on our society in the future."

Yoon-su last starred in the 2022 drama Today's Webtoon as the male lead. He's also known for his supporting role in the 2021 period drama The King's Affection.

He'll reportedly be back on the small screens with Love in the Big City, which is expected to premiere sometime this year.

