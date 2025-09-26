Glen Powell refused to pose with celeb who was being 'cancelled'

Glen Powell once refused to pose with a celebrity who was on the cusp of being "cancelled".

The 36-year-old actor has recalled an awkward encounter with a big-name celebrity, who was on the verge of being cancelled at the time.

During an appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Glen shared: "I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting cancelled. It was one of those Hollywood parties where there's like cameras and press and all that stuff.

"This person had made some of my favourite movies and I was like, 'Oh, this is great'. He came up and he said, 'Nice to meet you.' I was like, 'Oh, dude. Such a big fan.'"

Glenn was willing to chat to the unnamed celebrity. However, he declined the opportunity to pose for a photograph with him.

The Anyone But You star said: "This person was recently cancelled and it was not good.

"I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices. So, I was kind of just being nice. But then, when they wanted to take a picture with you, I realised very quickly - I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if this is a good idea.'"

Meanwhile, Glen recently claimed that definitions of manhood in Hollywood are changing.

The movie star America's GQ magazine: "When you look at actors of yesteryear, if they're hitting at 36, they look like Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums.

"Speaking of masculinity, I feel like that is one of those things, the health and wellness thing, that used to not feel like guys' owning that space as much. And I do feel like the tide is gonna turn on that, where it's a space that I've been really interested in for a while, but I feel like it's also now becoming a little bit more in vogue.

"When I go back to Los Angeles, when I socialise and bring guys together, instead of just going, 'Hey, let's all go grab a drink,' a lot of times I'll just bring 'em all to a sauna and I'll just load all my buddies in a sauna. And everybody appreciates it. Go sauna and cold plunge together."

