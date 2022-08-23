Glenn Yong's school visit has students screaming; one marks chair 'for good luck' after he sits on it

His visit might have been the highlight of the year for these secondary school students.

On his Instagram Stories today (Aug 23), Glenn Yong shared clips and pictures from his visit to Manjusri Secondary School.

And these clips got really loud.

In one video, the 25-year-old singer walked up to a student who was sitting cross-legged on the floor of an assembly hall and shook her hand, prompting immediate screams of delight from the rest of the student audience.

In another, Glenn began doing pushups in the assembly hall. Aside from the screaming, many students instantly got up to get a better look at the hunky actor flexing his impeccable physique.

Glenn also spoke to the students and said: "I love you, thank you so much!"

Understandably, the students immediately burst out into screams and cheers again.

"You guys were so loud," Glenn wrote in one of the many Instagram Stories he uploaded.

The reason for his visit was most likely to promote a cause related to the Singapore Cancer Society.

One of the Instagram Stories was captioned: "If you would like us @SGcancersociety to head over to your school, do email/DM (direct message) @Glenn_hangbaobao. (sic)"

Glenn shared in an Instagram post on May 30 that he is the society's youngest Goodwill Ambassador.

While it's unclear if Glenn did get a message across, he definitely left an impression on students who want him to go back to Manjusri secondary school.

"Bro [Glenn Yong] came to our school and I didn't get an autograph," a devastated student wrote on her Instagram Story. She later received a signature on her phone cover from Glenn.

The same student also shared that the chair Glenn sat on was now a charm "for good luck".

Another student was at a loss over how excited she was and shared on her Instagram story: "Help! Glenn came to my school, I'm dying [from happiness]!"

Last Tuesday (Aug 16), Glenn also visited Queensway Secondary School where he sang for the students. However, it is uncertain what Glenn visited the school for.

