Gloria Estefan recalls being in excruciating pain after her terrifying bus crash in 1990

The 63-year-old singer and her husband Emilio were involved in a horrific bus accident 30 years ago which almost left her immobile, and she has now recalled the ordeal, saying it "felt like an explosion".

Speaking in a preview clip for Wednesday's (Nov 11) episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, she said: "We got rear-ended by a fully-loaded 18-wheeler, and there was what felt like an explosion. It was huge. And I opened my eyes and I'm on the floor of the bus. And I am looking around and it is mayhem.

"Emilio was over me like wild-eyed, screaming, 'Are you okay?' He's covered in blood, and I go, 'Babe I broke my back.'

"I had the taste of electricity in my mouth. That's the only way I can describe it. The pain was excruciating."

Gloria previously spoke about her near-death experience, when she said the ordeal changed her perspective on life.

She explained: "There was definitely a before and after from that accident. Even though I wouldn't want to go through it again, I learned a lot just living day-to-day. I remember thinking, 'Maybe this is the reason that I've gone through this; maybe I can be an example to people of how to take control of our lives and get past hurdles.'"

ALSO READ: Bobby Tonelli recalls time when car was hit by truck going 80kmh

The singer now only sets "short-term goals", and doesn't think about anything "daunting" that might seem "unattainable".

She said: "After my accident, I couldn't imagine going from being almost paralysed to walking again. I made myself short-term goals to accomplish, such as walking an extra two feet, so each day I just went a little further. Don't think about that daunting thing that seems unattainable - think about what I can do today to be just that much closer to that goal."