'We're going to go home and cry': Kenneth Chung and Hazelle Teo on losing Star Awards 2024 Best Radio Programme

With every victory, there will be others who go home empty-handed.

Yes 933 radio DJs Kenneth Chung and Hazelle Teo, who present The Shuang and Kunz Show, were in the latter group at the Star Awards 2024 Gala Night held on Monday (April 15).

Their show was nominated for Best Radio Programme and the award ultimately went to Love 972's The Breakfast Quintet, hosted by Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Chen Biyu and Joe Tsoi, who clinched the award for the fourth consecutive year.

Speaking to AsiaOne backstage, Kenneth, 38, said about their loss: "Honestly, I am feeling a little bit sad, because I thought that the results this year might be a little different from the past years. But it's okay, we will continue to work hard."

Hazelle, 29, shared the same sentiments as well.

"When I saw the look of disappointment on Jeff Goh's face — he's our colleague from The Daka Show — I just felt so sad and helpless in a sense. Of course we are happy for our Love 972 colleagues, but it has been the fourth year running," she said.

The Daka Show, presented by Jeff, Chen Ning and Gao Meigui from Yes 933, was also nominated in the same category.

Nevertheless, Hazelle remained positive.

"We will work harder… When we meet someone strong, we will be stronger ourselves," she added, as Kenneth agreed that it would make the award even more worth winning.

When asked if their morales were affected, both of them were candid with us.

"Not gonna lie, a bit actually," Hazelle laughed.

But they would allow themselves to dwell on their loss for only one night.

Kenneth said: "We are going to go home and cry and whatever, feel sad, but the next morning, we will continue to work hard."

As for Hazelle's remedy for her disappointment? Food.

She shared: "I will go and eat some lok lok (skewers cooked steamboat-style) or something and feel better about it."

Jeff's disappointment was also evident when The Daka Show did not win Best Short-form Entertainment Programme.

In an Instagram Reel posted on the programme's page, the 40-year-old was seen to be full of anticipation while waiting for the results to be announced, but his face fell when it was revealed that #JustSwipeLah is the winner.

Also nominated in the same category was Kenneth's Kunzversations.

Towards the end of the night, he and Jeff, Meigui and Chen Ning got together for one photo with a look of sadness on their faces.

They wrote in the caption: "Also no fate with Best Short-form Entertainment Programme."

Chen Ning, Hazelle and Kenneth are nominated for Best Audio Personality and all three of them, together with Meigui and Jeff are also up for Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes, which will be presented at the Star Awards 2024 Live Show this Sunday (April 21).

