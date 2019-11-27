Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show

PHOTO: Weibo/Godfrey Gao
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

[UPDATE, 11.38am]: According to latest reports from Chinese news media, Godfrey Gao has died, aged 35, after collapsing on the set of a Chinese reality show.

This story is developing.

Godfrey Gao has reportedly collapsed on set while filming his current reality show Chasing Me this morning (Nov 27) in China, reported Sina Entertainment.

According to various accounts on Weibo from members of the audience who claimed to be present during the filming, the Taiwanese model-actor was rushed to the hospital after bystanders attempted to revive him. 

There are claims that his heart stopped for three minutes and conflicting reports about his condition. Official reports about his present condition have yet to be released.

Unverified posts from audience members present during the filming. PHOTOS: Screengrab/Weibo

In response to media queries by Chinese news outlets, Zhejiang Television's staff responded: "Please wait for us, thank you."

The 35-year-old heartthrob is best known for his role as the charismatic male lead in Remembering Lichuan, as well as his dashing good looks as a model for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Chasing Me is a Chinese reality show by Zhejiang Television where young athletic celebrities compete with and against one another. It first aired on Nov 8 this year.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

