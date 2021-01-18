Godzilla vs. Kong to be released two months earlier, on March 26

Warner Bros. is looking to kick off the year really strong and has shifted their upcoming monster epic Godzilla vs. Kong two months early, to March 26 2021, from its original schedule of May 2021. This will be followed by the ultra-violent, R-rated Mortal Kombat reboot on April 16.

2021 looks to be quite a year for Warner Bros. movies, with the likes of Tom & Jerry (Feb 26), Dune, The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and many more.

As announced earlier, all of Warner Bros’ movie releases this year will be released in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously.

As we wait for a full trailer release, we’ll have to first settle on a sneak peek at the epic battle via HBO Max’s recent tweet below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.

As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Seeing how we are just slightly over two months away from the movie’s release, we should be expecting a full trailer to land real soon.

