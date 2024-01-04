'Going from boy to man': Zoe Tay's son enlists in the army

Time really flies.

Zoe Tay shared on her social media profiles yesterday (Jan 3) evening that her eldest son Brayden Chionh, who turns 19 next month, has enlisted in the army.

The 55-year-old actress wrote in the caption: "A boy in my family has grown up. Going from boy to man."

Accompanying the posts are three photographs which showed them at the jetty, Zoe and Brayden in the army camp and in an event hall. She also included the hashtags "#all the best", "#the time has come to protect our country" and "#BMT".

Many local artistes commented on her post, including radio DJs Kenneth Chung and Violet Fenying and actors Lina Ng, Desmond Tan, Ben Yeo and Priscelia Chan.

Kenneth, 38, wrote: "My goodness! Your eldest son has gone to the army, time passed too fast!"

"Yes, time really passed too fast, I looked forward to his transformation!" Zoe responded.

Lina, 49, commented: "He's a man now!"

"Serving the nation! SG," Desmond wrote.

Besides Brayden, Zoe also shares sons Ashton, 16, and Nathan, 13, with husband, former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot Philip Chionh.

