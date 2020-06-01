Golden Globes: Laura Dern, Ellen DeGeneres and Korean movie Parasite clinch prizes

Park So Dam (left), who stars in Parasite and Laura Dern (right). Parasite won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.
PHOTO: Reuters, AP
AFP and Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Laura Dern on Sunday (Jan 5) won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Netflix's divorce tearjerker film Marriage Story.

She bested a crowded field: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Annette Bening (The Report), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Ellen DeGeneres, a stand-up comedienne who is now one of the most popular people on television, received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

DeGeneres, 61, was the second person to be given the Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognise the new Golden Age of television in the United States.

"All I've ever wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh," DeGeneres said.

"There is no greater feeling than when someone tells me I made his day better with my show."

DeGeneres started her career in stand-up comedy before moving on to television, where she starred in the comedy Ellen in the mid-1990s.

In 1997, both she and her TV character came out as a lesbian long before gay people were accepted in mainstream America.

Ellen was cancelled a year later, but DeGeneres returned to television in 2003 with her daytime The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has won more than 60 Emmy awards.

South Korea's Parasite, a vicious satire about the rich-poor divide, won Best Foreign Language Film, edging out a top crop of nominees.

"Wow, amazing, unbelievable," gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted the award.

The film bested France's Les Miserables, Pedro Almodovar's Pain And Glory, Chinese-American family drama The Farewell and France's Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

