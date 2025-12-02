Hong Kong movies Papa and The Last Dance among biggest winners at Singapore's inaugural Golden Singa Awards 2025

The Golden Singa Awards held its inaugural ceremony yesterday (Dec 1) at the Capitol Theatre, where a total of 18 awards were presented.

Among the award presenters were Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, Hong Kong action star-director Donnie Yen who was also the president of the final jury, Hong Kong actresses Anita Yuen and Adia Chan, as well as local actors Jack Neo and Mark Lee.

Hong Kong movies Papa starring Sean Lau, and The Last Dance, starring Dayo Wong and Michael Hui, were two of the biggest winners that night.

Papa took home five awards including Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Male Actor, while The Last Dance garnering three awards including Best Feature Film and Best Male Supporting Actor.

Another Hong Kong film Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In received four awards including Best Cinematography.

Mark was also nominated for Best Male Actor for his role in the Singapore movie Wonderland, though the award went to Sean.

Held in conjunction with the Singapore Media Festival and organised by Singapore-based media and entertainment company NoonTalk Media, the Golden Singa Awards is an annual initiative aimed at recognising and honouring outstanding cinematic achievements in Chinese-language productions.

Due to the recent deadly housing complex fire in Hong Kong that killed at least 151 people and left hundreds displaced, the awards turned out different than expected.

Local veteran host and CEO of NoonTalk Media Dasmond Koh told the media that 60 per cent of the invited guests, who are from Hong Kong and China, had cancelled their attendance in light of the tragedy.

The red carpet was also cancelled by the organising committee.

The award ceremony began with a black backdrop as Dasmond gave a sombre speech, followed by Donnie who led a minute of silence to mourn the victims and honour the firefighters.

Here are the winners for each category.

Best Action Choreography

Kenji Tanigaki (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In)

Best Rising Star

Li Luo'an (Mumu)

Best Costume Design

Zhang Shijie (Detective Chinatown 1900)

Best Art Direction

Kenneth Mak, Zhou Shihong Ambrose Chau (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In)

Best Visual Effects

Xu Mingjun (Detective Chinatown 1900)

Best Sound Effects

Yiu Chun Hin, Cheung Man Hoi, To Burnard Davy (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In)

Best Editing

Jojo Shek (Papa)

Best Cinematography

Cheng Siu Keung (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In）

Best Original Score

Ding Ke (Papa)

Best Original Song

The Last Dance (The Last Dance)

Best Female Supporting Actor

Elaine Zhong (Good Things)

Best Male Supporting Actor

Chu Pak Hong (The Last Dance)

Best Female Actor

Song Jia (Good Things)

Best Male Actor

Sean Lau (Papa)

Best Screenplay

Philip Yung (Papa)

Best Director

Philip Yung, Au Cheuk Man (Papa)

Best Feature Film

The Last Dance

Asia Feature Film of The Year (Non-Chinese)

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

